Gardaí arrest two women on suspicion of money laundering in Co Laois

Monday, April 06, 2020

Two women have been arrested after garaí found €50,000 in cash in a car on the M7.

They were stopped heading southbound through Co Laois earlier today.

The women are aged in their 20s and 30s, and are being held at Portlaoise Garda Station on suspicion of money laundering.

The operation involved Laois-based Divisional Roads Policing and local Garda Units, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána explained.

The pair can be held for up to 24 hours under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 before being released or charged.

