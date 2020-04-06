‘He’s in our prayers tonight’: Simon Coveney offers well wishes to Boris Johnson

By Joel Slattery

The Tánaiste has wished Boris Johnson well after it was revealed that the British Prime Minister is in intensive care in hospital.

After his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital yesterday with continuing coronavirus symptoms, as UK ministers resisted pressure to set out an “exit strategy” from the lockdown.

Simon Coveney wrote on Twitter: “Everyone in Ireland is tonight wishing Boris Johnson well”.

Responding to a Conservative MP who thanked Mr Coveney for the message the Minister for Foreign Affairs added: “He’s in our prayers tonight”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also wished Mr Johnson “a speedy recovery and a rapid return to health”.

Meanwhile the North’s First Minister Arlene Foster says she’s praying the PM makes “a full and speedy recovery” on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canada’s president Justin Trudeau have also wished Mr Johnson well.

– Additional reporting Press Association