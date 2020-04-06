Hospitals warned to be vigilant against cyber attacks

Hospitals here are being warned to be on their guard for cyber-attacks.

Smart tech 247 is echoing advice from Interpol, as many key organisations battling Covid-19 have been targetted by ransomware attacks.

Interpol has issued a global warning to 194 countries.

They are designed to lock them out of their critical systems in an attempt to extort payments.

Smart tech 247 general manager Raluca Saceanu says hospitals globally are falling victim to hackers.

“We have seen recent cases that included hospitals, medical labs, care centres,” said Ms Saceanu.

“The cyber security community globally has urged hackers to stop these attacks on hospitals.”

She said that hospitals here need to be sure their systems have been fully updated and protected against any threats.

“Our message to all hospitals and medical centres in Ireland is to do everything possible to safeguard themselves because these criminals are capable of causing enormous disruptions.

“It is important to prevent, first of all, so not to click on links in suspicious or unsolicited emails.”

