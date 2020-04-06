Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

A man has died following a fatal assault at an apartment complex in Co Tipperary.

The incident occurred at 11.30pm on Saturday night at a complex in the North Quay area of Carrick on Suir.

The man, 40s, received an apparent stab wound and was taken to Waterford University Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital early this morning.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem is due to take place today.

Another man, 40s, has been arrested in relation to the investigation.

He is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

The scene of the incident remains preserved for a further technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.