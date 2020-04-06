Met Éireann making plans to display weather warnings for the North on their website

  • Home >
Monday, April 06, 2020

Met Éireann is looking to include weather warnings for the North in its forecasts.

The move comes after criticism that some online graphics stop at the border.

However, forecasters here are in discussions with the UK Met Office to include their warnings for Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack insists they intend to provide the information supplied by authorities across the water.

“What’s new and what’s planned is that we would just simply be displaying the Northern Ireland warnings as issued by the UK Met Office on our website.

“We won’t be issuing the warning,” she added, explaining that each country’s Met office is in charge is providing the warnings for their jurisdiction.

