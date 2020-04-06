New An Post service will deliver newspapers for free

By Elizabeth Lee

AN Post yesterday (Monday) launched two new services to support communities during the current Covid-19 crisis. Not only can you keep up with the best local news by having The Nationalist delivered direct to your door – An Post will also deliver national newspapers for free, too – but you can also ask the postman to check up on a loved one who’s ‘cocooning’.

Family members can register for the free ‘Request a check-in’ service by completing the postal address and Eircode of the customer at anpost.com/Community-Support. These details will be relayed directly through An Post’s digital network to the customer’s local postman, who will call to the address.

If the customer has any specific needs for groceries or prescriptions, the postman will provide them with details of the national charity Alone, ensuring personal support to older and vulnerable people during the current crisis. Alternatively they will contact Alone on their behalf, linking them into the wider Local Authority Community Response Forum.

An Post also launched a new delivery service, which will provide same-day delivery of newspapers to households nationwide from Monday to Friday. Customers can find out more about ordering their chosen newspaper through anpost.com or by contacting their preferred national or local newspaper directly by phone. Deliveries will be made free of charge by An Post for older and vulnerable customers currently cocooning during the Covid-19 crisis.