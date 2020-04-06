Thieves break into 15 cars and steal a van in Co Cork

Monday, April 06, 2020

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after thieves broke into 15 cars and stole a van in Co Cork, this morning.

It happened in Kinsale at Eltin’s Wood and Compass Quay in the early hours, gardaí say.

“At around 4am, 15 cars were broken into and had items taken. A white Renault van, partial reg 11-KY was also stolen,” a garda spokesperson said.

Items were taken from the cars, they added.

Gardaí are warning people not to leave anything of value in cars while they’re parked up during the pandemic restrictions.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Convention Centre likely to host vote for Taoiseach, TD claims

Monday, 06/04/20 - 7:20pm

Assessment hubs will allow GPs deal with other health issues

Monday, 06/04/20 - 6:30pm

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in North as UK total surpasses 5,000

Monday, 06/04/20 - 5:20pm