Thieves break into 15 cars and steal a van in Co Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after thieves broke into 15 cars and stole a van in Co Cork, this morning.

It happened in Kinsale at Eltin’s Wood and Compass Quay in the early hours, gardaí say.

“At around 4am, 15 cars were broken into and had items taken. A white Renault van, partial reg 11-KY was also stolen,” a garda spokesperson said.

Items were taken from the cars, they added.

Gardaí are warning people not to leave anything of value in cars while they’re parked up during the pandemic restrictions.