Three arrested following Belfast stabbing

By Press Association

Three men have been arrested following a stabbing in Belfast.

A 29-year-old man has been left in a critical condition in hospital following the attack.

The incident occurred in the Ardglen Place area in the north of the city on Sunday night.

He was stabbed in the arm and back.

Two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A PSNI spokesman has urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can assist the investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101.