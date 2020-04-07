The car was badly damaged

Gardaí in Carlow town are warning people not to drive under the influence of an intoxicant after a motorist crashed their car yesterday, Monday.

They attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Burrin Rd in Carlow. The vehicle was badly damaged and the driver sustained minor injuries. Luckily, no pedestrians or other vehicles were in area. The driver was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where a sample of blood was later obtained. There was no insurance or tax on vehicle so the gardaí impounded it. The driver will appear in court in connection with the incident.