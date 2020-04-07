6,900 Carlovians on Covid-19 payment

ALMOST 7,000 Carlow people have received the Covid-19 support benefit after losing their jobs.

A total of 6,900 have received the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment so far in the county. The stark figure is more than double the number of people on Carlow’s live register. Nationally, 507,000 people have received the payment.

Acting minister for employment affairs and social protection Regina Doherty said:

“The scale of demand for the Covid-19 payment demonstrates the once-in-a-century nature of the emergency facing the country. The focus of my department is to ensure that we get assistance to all who need it as effectively and quickly as possible and I would like to acknowledge the innovation, commitment and energy of all my staff, who have moved mountains to meet this historic challenge.

“For the duration of this emergency, we will publish weekly updates on activity regarding our Covid-19 response. This is a temporary health emergency and the government is determined that it won’t be a permanent, economic one. As much as we are focussed on helping people today, my department will also be playing its part to help people get back into work as soon as this emergency passes.”