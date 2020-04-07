Barrier blocks boy racers

A BARRIER has been placed at Duckett’s Grove to stop boy racers using green areas within the historic grounds as racing tracks. Carlow County Council erected the barrier to stamp out this anti-social behaviour, which has been known to occur mainly at night, but has also been observed during the day at the well-known tourist spot.

“People were going in with their cars … car enthusiasts … driving around the green areas and then damaging the green areas,” stated director of services Michael Brennan. “It’s something we have noticed happening,” he added.

“My understanding is that it has happened on a number of occasions, mainly at night, but it has also happened in the day, so this barrier now prohibits cars from accessing the grass areas.”

Duckett’s Grove is currently observing the Covid-19 restrictions as directed by the government, so the site’s car park is temporarily closed to the public. Access to the site is available only to those living within a 2km distance of Duckett’s Grove, but they must strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.