Carlow Covid-19 figure remains unchanged

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 remains the same according to latest figures as 36 deaths were recorded nationally.

345 new cases were confirmed nationally while there are still 12 cases in Carlow. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died:

27 deaths located in the east, 6 in the north west, 3 in the south

the patients included 17 females and 19 males

24 (66.6%) patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81

There have now been 210 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81. The mean age of deaths in Ireland is 79.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 7 April.

There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.