Extra pay mooted for Carlow council workers

COUNCIL staff in Carlow and other local authorities should receive hazard pay for their work on the frontline, according to a local county councillor.

Council staff across the country are working tirelessly to ensure essential services are kept going and that no-one gets left behind during this crisis, stated People Before Profit cllr Adrienne Wallace.

She said: “Council workers are doing the bravest thing any worker can do during this crisis. They should be rewarded with hazard pay for keeping essential services running when we need them most. Moreover, we in People Before Profit believe that council staff, be they cleansing, housing, refuse workers and others, should be designated as essential, even after this crisis is over and paid a wage they deserve.

“Our People Before Profit councillors across Ireland, north and south, are jointly making this call to ensure frontline staff are rewarded and properly valued.”

Cllr Wallace said central government must also assist local councils financially to cover “lost revenue in order to maintain all essential services and to pay council workers real living wages”.