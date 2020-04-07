Funerals directors adapt to the new normal

Funerals have become small, intimate events

By Elizabeth Lee

“THERE are no handshakes, no hugs, no reception afterwards and no books of condolence to look back on. People miss the warmth and comfort that those things bring,” said Marc Carpenter of Carpenter Brothers Funeral Home in Carlow town, describing how Covid-19 is impacting on funerals.

Irish funerals were always a chance for friends and families to publicly acknowledge the deceased person’s life as well as expressing their sympathy and loss. All that public outpouring of grief and very visible community support is on hold as coronavirus grips the country. Under new regulations for funerals that were issued last week, no more than ten people can attend a service, while social distancing protocols have had a huge impact on the traditional wake, church service and burial.

This can have a devastating effect on a grieving family.

“They can’t all go in to see the person together, so larger families have to take it in turns to come in and say goodbye to the person. They have to split up. We did a few funerals over the past week that would have been huge,” Marc continued.

As in other aspects of life in coronavirus times, technology has come into play as parishes broadcast the funerals online, so at least family and friends feel a little bit part of the whole ritual. Over the past few weeks, some families have opted for a small church service, while others brought their loved one straight to the cemetery – a far cry from the usual Irish experience. Many families have vowed to host memorial services and funeral parties for their deceased loved ones when the country is safe from the pandemic.

All the social restrictions have meant that funerals during the crisis have become small, intimate events, with only close family members involved. But no public involvement means that the grieving family don’t have to deal with hundreds of sympathisers, who all like to be acknowledged.

“Some of the families we’ve dealt with so far have actually appreciated the privacy of the small funeral. They felt that it was more intimate and there was less pressure on them. This could actually change the way that funerals are carried out in the future,” said John Halligan of Halligan’s Funeral Directors in Rathvilly.

At the time of going to press, there were no coronavirus-related deaths in Co Carlow, but undertakers are prepared well in advance. Halligans, like other funeral directors, have put contingency plans in place.

Under health and safety regulations, people who have died from the virus are not embalmed and neither will there be a post mortem.

“It’s too risky to carry out a post mortem because the virus is so infectious,” he continued.

Undertakers have been equipped with personal protective equipment in the event that they do deal with a coronavirus death and all are on high alert, particularly if the person died suddenly. They are particularly aware of protocols in high-risk areas such as nursing homes.

“We do have to be so careful and there are protocols that we have to follow. The risk in a nursing home is a lot higher than in other areas,” John pointed out, while Marc added that undertakers are hugely aware of hygiene and the threat of infections, even before Covid-19 struck.

Right now, both undertaking businesses are prepared for the coming weeks and whatever they might bring.

“We’re dealing with the unknown – you have to be prepared,” stated Marc, while John concluded by saying “these are strange times that we’re living in”.