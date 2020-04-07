Grants available to for Carlow groups to support human rights

ORGANISATIONS across Co Carlow which work on issues of human rights and equality are invited to apply to the Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme 2020.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission will award small grants of up to €6,000 and general grants of up to €20,000 to support activities in Ireland that promote access to justice for people who face the greatest barriers in accessing their rights.

Now in its fifth year, grants are open to civil society organisations, rights-holder and community-led groups and trade unions from across the country which can bring forward proposals on empowering people to understand and claim their rights.

This includes people at risk of discrimination protected under the nine grounds of Ireland’s equality legislation: gender, civil status, family status, age, sexual orientation, disability, race, religion and membership of the Traveller community as well as people at risk of poverty and social exclusion.

Two local organisations, IT Carlow and Carlow College, are among those previously awarded funding for work focused on human rights and equality. Since 2016, under its grant scheme, the commission has supported over 100 human rights and equality projects across Ireland.

The strict deadline for receipt of applications is Monday 27 April at 4pm and full details of the grant scheme are available on the commission’s website.