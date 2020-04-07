  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Helplines to support those living with long term health conditions during Covid 19

Helplines to support those living with long term health conditions during Covid 19

Monday, April 06, 2020

 

 

 

Service What is involved? How to access
HSE helpline

 

 General enquiries relating to COVID19 including symptoms or testing Call 1850 24 1850 and website https://www2.hse.ie/coronavirus/
Covid 19 Community Support Response Each local Authority has set up a COVID-19  Community Response Forum. Each forum has a phone line available 7 days a week. The phone line is for high risk people or those asked to cocoon.  They can ring the phone line to get help with deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuel. Kilkenny Council: Open 8am – 8pm

1800 500 000     covidcommunity@kilkennycoco.ie

 

Carlow Council: Open 9am- 5pm

1800 814 300 covidsupport@carlowcoco.ie

 

Tipperary Council: Open 8am – 8pm

0761 06 5000 covid19@tipperarycoco.ie

 

Waterford Council: Open 8am – 8pm

1800 250 185  covidsupport@waterfordcouncil.ie.

 

Wexford Council: Open 8am-8pm

053 91 96000 covidsupport@wexfordcoco.ie

 
Alone Helpline Listening service and supports for older people. The line is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm Call:0818 222 024

 
Asthma helpline Support and information to people living with asthma Call: 1800445464    email: nurse@asthma.ie

 
COPD helpline Support and information to people living with COPD Call: 1800832146     or send an email via http://copd.ie/helpline/
Irish Heart Foundation Heart and stroke helpline Support and information to people living with  a heart condition and stroke survivors Call: 01 6685001

email support@irishheart.ie
Heart Support Network The Heart Support Network is an online closed Facebook page for someone with a heart condition. It  is moderated by Heart Failure Nurses www.facebook.com/groups/heartsupportnetwork

 
Diabetes Helpline Support and Information for People living with Diabetes 01 8428118 email: info@diabetes.ie

 

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

New An Post service will deliver newspapers for free

Monday, 06/04/20 - 11:54pm

New guidelines for separated families

Monday, 06/04/20 - 7:02pm

Carlow Covid-19 cases remains at 12 as 16 more people die

Monday, 06/04/20 - 6:18pm