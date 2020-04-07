Helplines to support those living with long term health conditions during Covid 19

|Service
|What is involved?
|How to access
|HSE helpline
|General enquiries relating to COVID19 including symptoms or testing
|Call 1850 24 1850 and website https://www2.hse.ie/coronavirus/
|Covid 19 Community Support Response
|Each local Authority has set up a COVID-19 Community Response Forum. Each forum has a phone line available 7 days a week. The phone line is for high risk people or those asked to cocoon. They can ring the phone line to get help with deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuel.
|Kilkenny Council: Open 8am – 8pm
1800 500 000 covidcommunity@kilkennycoco.ie
Carlow Council: Open 9am- 5pm
1800 814 300 covidsupport@carlowcoco.ie
Tipperary Council: Open 8am – 8pm
0761 06 5000 covid19@tipperarycoco.ie
Waterford Council: Open 8am – 8pm
1800 250 185 covidsupport@waterfordcouncil.ie.
Wexford Council: Open 8am-8pm
053 91 96000 covidsupport@wexfordcoco.ie
|Alone Helpline
|Listening service and supports for older people. The line is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm
|Call:0818 222 024
|Asthma helpline
|Support and information to people living with asthma
|Call: 1800445464 email: nurse@asthma.ie
|COPD helpline
|Support and information to people living with COPD
|Call: 1800832146 or send an email via http://copd.ie/helpline/
|Irish Heart Foundation Heart and stroke helpline
|Support and information to people living with a heart condition and stroke survivors
|Call: 01 6685001
email support@irishheart.ie
|Heart Support Network
|The Heart Support Network is an online closed Facebook page for someone with a heart condition. It is moderated by Heart Failure Nurses
|www.facebook.com/groups/heartsupportnetwork
|Diabetes Helpline
|Support and Information for People living with Diabetes
|01 8428118 email: info@diabetes.ie