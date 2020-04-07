Helplines to support those living with long term health conditions during Covid 19

Service What is involved? How to access

HSE helpline General enquiries relating to COVID19 including symptoms or testing Call 1850 24 1850 and website https://www2.hse.ie/coronavirus/

Covid 19 Community Support Response Each local Authority has set up a COVID-19 Community Response Forum. Each forum has a phone line available 7 days a week. The phone line is for high risk people or those asked to cocoon. They can ring the phone line to get help with deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuel. Kilkenny Council: Open 8am – 8pm 1800 500 000 covidcommunity@kilkennycoco.ie Carlow Council: Open 9am- 5pm 1800 814 300 covidsupport@carlowcoco.ie Tipperary Council: Open 8am – 8pm 0761 06 5000 covid19@tipperarycoco.ie Waterford Council: Open 8am – 8pm 1800 250 185 covidsupport@waterfordcouncil.ie. Wexford Council: Open 8am-8pm 053 91 96000 covidsupport@wexfordcoco.ie

Alone Helpline Listening service and supports for older people. The line is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm Call:0818 222 024

Asthma helpline Support and information to people living with asthma Call: 1800445464 email: nurse@asthma.ie

COPD helpline Support and information to people living with COPD Call: 1800832146 or send an email via http://copd.ie/helpline/

Irish Heart Foundation Heart and stroke helpline Support and information to people living with a heart condition and stroke survivors Call: 01 6685001 email support@irishheart.ie

Heart Support Network The Heart Support Network is an online closed Facebook page for someone with a heart condition. It is moderated by Heart Failure Nurses www.facebook.com/groups/heartsupportnetwork