‘Love Hacketstown’ lauds local heroes

A CAMPAIGN to promote Hacketstown has not only showcased all the east Carlow town has to offer but celebrated its heroes working tirelessly on the frontline.

In just three weeks, the new ‘Love Hacketstown’ brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter has amassed around 1,000 followers, while its posts have generated almost 20,000 engagements. As part of the new ‘Love Hacketstown’ brand, the site has launched a ‘Hacketstown Hero’ campaign aimed at acknowledging all those locals on the frontline, who are bravely helping us all through this unprecedented time.

Doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and firefighters along with staff from local businesses in Hacketstown like SuperValu, Lambert’s, Londis and An Post have all been given their moment to shine over the past three weeks. Each ‘Hacketstown Hero’ has generated a huge outpouring of goodwill, creating a really positive vibe about the town and its heroic residents.

The social media drive is aimed at creating a website for the town to incorporate everything about Hacketstown on one platform. The new branding hopes to promote the town in a positive light as well as encouraging tourism, businesses and open communication about everything the town has to offer.

“It’s about generating a community spirit and a real positivity about the town,” enthused Paula Butler, who is part of the website committee.

Paula explains that the idea behind the ‘Love Hacketstown’ brand developed following a meeting with Carlow County Development Partnership. A committee of local people including Paula Butler, Lucille Boland, Jacqueline Stafford, Robert Duffy and Neil Cash was formed and began working behind the scenes to develop a structure for the website while liaising with Carlow County Development Partnership to tender for a designer. They will then come back and consult with the community to ensure everyone has their say and nothing is left out.

The ‘Love Hacketstown’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts are aimed at building an audience for the website and, so far, the response has been incredible.

“We were going to hold off starting the campaign in light of the current crisis, but then we thought again,” said Paula. “We are a great community and we can use this page to promote all the help that is available to everyone in the community,” she added.

“The Hacketstown Hero campaign has been a huge driver for the page. We’ve had 36 heroes so far, which were all nominated, and I have another 12 or 13 in my inbox now … it’s been amazing,” said Paula.

“It’s been fantastic for anyone who wants to thank those people on the frontline and the campaign has brought up a lot of nostalgia about people from the town, people that maybe we haven’t seen in years. It has really involved everyone from Hacketstown,” she added.

“We really want to get the message out there that we love to see the whole community involved to bring in new energy that will join the energy that’s already there,” concluded Paula.