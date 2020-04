A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of cocaine in Co Waterford.

While conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint in the Waterford district at around 11.30pm last night, gardaí stopped and searched a car.

During the search, a large quantity of suspected cocaine with a street value of approximately €51,000 was seized.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, was arrested.

He is currently being detained at Waterford Garda Station.