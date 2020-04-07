  • Home >
Man, 30s, arrested in connection with string of burglaries in Limerick

Tuesday, April 07, 2020

Limerick District Court

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to 10 incidents of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal damage and theft in Co Limerick over the past two months.

Shortly after 2am on Monday, April 6, gardaí received a report of a possible break-in at a bar on John Street.

Detective and uniform gardaí carried out a patrol of the area and located a man, aged in his 30s, who was found in possession of alcohol believed to have been stolen from the bar.

The man was arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

He was questioned in relation to a number of other offences that had occurred in the county over the last two months – four burglaries, two attempted burglaries at business premises, three criminal damage and one theft from car.

The man has since been charged in relation to these 10 incidents and is due to appear before Limerick District Court later today.

