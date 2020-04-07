Man questioned in connection with fatal Co Tipp stabbing released without charge

A file is being sent to the DPP after a man, being questioned in connection with a Co Tipperary stabbing, was released without charge.

On Saturday night, a man in his 40s was stabbed at an apartment complex in the North Quay area of Carrick-on-Suir.

He was taken to Waterford University Hospital and remained in a critical condition over the weekend.

However, he died of his injuries early yesterday morning.

A man was released from Clonmel Garda Station this afternoon, after he was arrested as part of the investigation.