Over 1,400 Nissan Micras recalled over airbag safety issue

Nissan Ireland is recalling certain Micras over a safety issue.

Around 1,468 vehicles, manufactured between October 2016 and November 2019, are affected.

Nissan says there may be cracks in the passenger airbag which make it less effective and potentially increases the risk of injury when inflated.

Nissan Ireland will be writing directly to affected vehicle owners to arrange an inspection of the airbag and a replacement, where necessary.

Consumers can check if their vehicle is involved in this voluntary recall by contacting their local Nissan Dealer/Authorised Repairer or they can check-online through their website.

Alternatively, consumers can contact Nissan Ireland Customer Relations on 1850 302 302 or by email to customer.service@nissan.ie.