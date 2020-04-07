Recent Deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Antoinette Moore, 8 Tinteán Rísigh, Old Dublin Road and formerly of 24 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow who passed away peacefully at The District Hospital, Carlow, on 6 April surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Jeffrey, Jessica and Nicola, adored grandmother of Thomas, Tyler, Sean Willian, Tom and Adam, much loved daughter of Mary and the late Dano and cherished sister of Gerard, David, Margaret, Bernedette, Colm, Josephine, Mary and the late Teresa. She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, mother, grandchildren, son-in-law Sean, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Antoinette’s gentle soul rest in peace. Antoinette’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Antoinette’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen online streaming service on Wednesday 8 April at 10am. A celebration of Antoinette’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Mary O’Neill (nee Ward), Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow who passed away peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on 6 April. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of June, Deirdre, PJ, Declan and Michael. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Paddy, Ellie and Casey, neighbours, relatives & friends. May Mary rest in peace. Funeral will leave her home on Wednesday at 11am (via Slyguff) for private burial. Due to current guidelines, Mary’s funeral will be private. A celebration of Mary’s life will take place at a later date.

We also place on record the death of Joan Brennan, Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Karen, Edel, Patrick, Rowland, Dwain and Fiona, adored and beloved Nanny to her grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law and will be greatly missed by her loving brothers Matty and Oliver extended family and friends. May Joan rest in peace. In accordance with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Joan’s Funeral Mass will be held for her Family on Wednesday 8 April at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption Carlow followed by internment in St Mary’s Cemetery Carlow. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this time.