Rugby ace Seán provides nurses with rent-free home

RUGBY legend Seán O’Brien has kindly offered two nurses accommodation rent-free in his Dublin home as they battle the coronavirus crisis on the frontline.

Dublin-based nurse Lydia Caslin took to Instagram this week to reveal that she and her colleague Alannah Maria were offered free accommodation from the rugby star, as the two were forced to move out of their own living situations due to working on the frontline.

The Tullow native currently lives in London, having joined English Premiership side London Irish in December 2019, where ex-Irish team boss Declan Kidney is head coach.

In her post, Lydia heaped praise on Seán’s generosity, saying: ‘Myself and @alannahmariaxo just want to give @seanobrien678 a huge shout out for loaning us his house rent-free during this pandemic! We are staff nurses working together in Dublin. Alannah had to leave her rented accommodation due to working on the frontline and I have moved out of my own home for the safety of a family member being immunocompromised.

‘It’s people like Seán we need during this crisis. His kindness and generosity have blown us away. There’s a light at the end of this tunnel, friends.’