Search is on for best council in Ireland

By Elizabeth Lee

CHAMBERS Ireland, the national body for Chambers of Commerce branches, are searching for the best local authority in Ireland.

They launched their Excellence in Local Government Awards 2020 which are held in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

They’re inviting local authorities to submit projects for consideration across 16 different categories in what will be the 17th edition of the awards.

In addition to the individual categories, the prestigious Local Authority of the Year award will be announced at the awards ceremony in November.

Last year, Fingal County Council was named Local Authority of the Year, when it took home the top prize.

The award winners will be announced at the 17th annual awards ceremony on 26 November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin.