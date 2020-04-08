  • Home >
Banks create dedicated phonelines for older customers as footfall drops by 50%

Wednesday, April 08, 2020

Former MEP and current CEO of the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland Brian Hayes pictured in 2017

The country’s five retail banks have created dedicated phonelines to help cocooning customers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Older and vulnerable customers will be provided details on how to make payments over the phone and tips for keeping their money safe.

Footfall at bank branches has fallen by 50% in the last two weeks.

Brian Hayes, CEO of the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland, says banks will assist any customers who need help with accessing their money at this difficult time:

“Frequently older people, they pay their bills through their branch, they know the people at the branch in different parts of the country,” he explained.

“They are at home and they have real bills to pay, they have money transfers they want to do, standing orders that they want to do. For that group of people, it is important we reach out to them,” the former TD, Senator and MEP added.

