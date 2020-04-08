Carlovians have been waiting for two weeks or more for Covid-19 results

FRUSTRATED and worried Carlovians are waiting over two weeks in some cases for their Covid-19 test results. More than a dozen local people waiting for results shared their experiences with ***The Nationalist***.

One Carlow woman was tested at home on Friday 20 March and has yet to receive her results. The young woman had been contacted by the HSE after she came into contact with a confirmed case at Caredoc on Tuesday 10 March.

“I have received no results and still haven’t fully recovered; the not knowing is as cruel as the virus itself. I know nothing more can be done, even if I have or don’t have the virus, other than what I am already doing. But the uncertainty is very hard to deal with.”

Her concern is not only for herself but for the health of two people she was in close contact with after she left Caredoc, but before she was contacted by the HSE. A college student, she is due to sit exams in the coming weeks and still feels unwell.

“The stress of this situation has really taken a toll; also, if I am a negative case, I haven’t been able to visit the GP and find out what is wrong and get treatment.”

A pregnant Carlow woman has been waiting two weeks for her test results, despite being told she’d be prioritised. The woman had initially waited eight days for a test in Tinryland.

A ten-year-old boy with autism has been waiting ten days without results. He suffers from anxiety and the delay has made this far worse. “I know there are waiting times, but this is just ridiculous at this stage,” said his mother.

A Carlow social care worker was tested in late March after developing a high temperature and a bad cough. However, days after her test, she began to feel better and is now a week symptom-free. “I am now 100% better and have been told by the HSE that I no longer have to isolate, but I can’t return to work until I get the results, which is frustrating.”

A healthcare worker who is still awaiting her results was desperate to get back to work. “With new guidelines for testing I was prioritised, but I don’t feel prioritised,” she said.

A family of six has been in self-quarantine for the last 14 days after one of the children displayed symptoms. A sibling had recently finished treatment for leukaemia and would be compromised. The symptomatic child was tested on Wednesday 25 March, but still no results have been forthcoming. “She is out of self-isolation now,” said her mother. “She’s feeling perfectly healthy but still quite anxious, as she just wants to know whether or not she actually had Covid-19.”

One Carlow woman was tested on Monday 30 March after first displaying symptoms on 29 February. She was initially diagnosed with server flu and pneumonia at St Luke’s Hospital, but her cough got worse and she was only referred for Covid-19 testing by her GP. She has yet to receive her results.

A Carlow man who has an underlying condition that impacts his lungs and immune system had his first test cancelled after new testing criteria were implemented before being tested in late March.

The delays come amid scrutiny of Carlow’s low number of confirmed cases. As of Sunday night, Carlow had 12 cases, the lowest in the country. There has been online speculation that the figure is erroneous and that Carlow cases are accounted for in Kilkenny. However, the Department of Health told ***The Nationalist*** last week that the Carlow figure was accurate.

Separately, the drive-through Covid-19 test centre in Tinryland was closed for four days last week due to the nationwide shortage of test kits.

Carlow GP Paula Greally said it was crucial that people waiting for a result stay at home. “I know people are waiting for tests and I know this can be worrying for some, however, 80% of people who have this illness will have a mild illness and it is most important that they stay at home and self-isolate. This is the priority over testing.”

Dr Greally advised people to contact their GPs if they needed further advice. She stressed that people should contact their GP as normal if they are suffering from other ailments.