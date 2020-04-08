Extra checkpoints over the weekend

A garda checkpoint today in Tinryland

By Elizabeth Lee

The gardaí launched a major new operation earlier today, Wednesday, to ensure that the public complies with the travel restrictions over the bank holiday weekend.

A network of checkpoints has been set up around the country as part of Operation Fanacht and will run from today, Wednesday, until Monday night, 13 April.

It’s in a bid to prevent people from going to beaches, beauty spots or holiday homes over the upcoming bank holiday weekend. The fact that it’s Easter weekend, with sunny weather expected, has prompted the gardaí set up the check points to send people back home and so prevent mass public gatherings.

Operation Fanacht involve thousands of checkpoints every day and at any one time, there will be over 2,500 gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling. The operation will also see gardaí at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with travel restrictions.

“This significant policing operation is designed to support travel restrictions put in place to help flatten the curve and save lives,” John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, said.

“There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and over the weekend. This will save lives. In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, natural beauty spots or holiday homes outside of the 2km limit not to do so. We are sending them a clear message that if they are stopped at a checkpoint they will be turned back.”