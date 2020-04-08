Man and woman released following arrest in connection with seizure of pipe bomb, firearm, and cash

By David Raleigh

A man and a woman arrested by Gardaí in connection with the seizure of a suspected bomb, firearm, and nearly €50,000 in cash, have been released without charge.

Gardaí are to send files on the arrests of both suspects to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which will decide whether the man and woman are to face charges.

As part of the investigation last Monday, April 6, gardai seized €20,000 in cash at a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick.

The cash was recovered following the arrest of the man and woman on April 5, in connection with the seizure of a suspected firearm, a suspected pipe bomb, and approximately €27,000 in cash.

A Garda spokesman said: “Shortly before 8,30pm, Gardaí from Henry Street were on patrol when they stopped and searched a car in the Castleconnell area. During the search, approximately €27,000 in cash was seized by Gardaí.”

“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

“Two follow up searches were carried out at houses in the Castleconnell area later that evening. At the first house, Gardaí seized a suspected firearm and pipe bomb. A woman in her 40s was arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act, 1939.”

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken for further examination, gardai said.

“At the second house, Gardaí seized €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb. No arrests were made following this seizure. All of the items seized will now be sent for technical analysis.”