National Lottery extends time frame for prize claimants

Lotto winners will now have an additional three months to claim their prize.

The National Lottery is making the extension to encourage people to stay at home during the Covid-19 crisis.

This affects Lotto, Euromillions, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions players who won prizes in draws from January 9 up until the week of July 5.

People who won a prize on scratch card games that were due to expire in April will now have until August 1 to claim their winnings.

The prize claims extension also applies to winners who purchased their tickets in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.

In a statement, The National Lottery asked “all players to keep tickets safe and “to continue to heed the advice of Government.”