Off-duty garda disarmed engineer charged with attacking wife in south Dublin home, court hears

By Tom Tuite

The man’s charges can result in sentences of up to five years. File picture.

An engineer was arrested for attacking his wife at their south Dublin home after an off-duty garda intervened and disarmed him, a court has heard.

Franck Lamour, 52, of Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14, was charged with assault causing harm and production of a kitchen knife with a three-inch blade during an incident at his home on Tuesday.

The two charges can result in sentences of up to five years.

The French father-of-two appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Garda Alan Conlon objected to bail. It was alleged the defendant repeatedly struck the injured party’s face causing bruising to her face.

It was alleged he had had his hands around her throat which caused bruising and restricted her breathing

An off-duty garda was alerted, he said.

The garda intervened and disarmed the accused and after he allegedly found him threatening the injury party with a knife in the kitchen of the house, it was alleged.

Detective Garda Conlon said there may be further charges.

Threats were made to the woman who stated she was in fear for her life.

Mr Lamour has lived in Ireland since November. He and his wife moved here after she got a job here.

Counsel for Mr Lamour said his client was not working but had the funds to get alternative accommodation in a hotel.

The defence argued that he could be granted bail with strict terms.

The detective garda agreed that the man had never been before the court before and said it appeared this was “result of deterioration in living circumstances”.

Mr Lamour told the court that there had never been problems in 25 years of marriage. He said he understood that he would have to obey bail conditions and stay away from his home address.

With the aid of an interpreter, he told Judge Cheatle he could stay in a hotel.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

The bond was set at €1,000, of which half must be lodged, with conditions.

He must provide gardaí with his alternative address and he has to stay out of the south side of Dublin. He also has to provide gardaí with a contact phone number.

Legal aid was granted.