Over 4,200 Asthma sufferers in the county urged to cocoon

By Elizabeth Lee

MORE than 4,000 people suffering from asthma in Co Carlow have been urged to stay at home in a bid to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19.

According to the Asthma Society, 4,205 people in the county live with asthma, including those with severe COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). COPD is the name for a collection of lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive airways disease. People with COPD have trouble breathing.

People in this extremely medically vulnerable category are considered to be at a higher risk of suffering complications if they contract coronavirus and have been directed to ‘cocoon’ themselves.

In the current context, cocooning means that people over 70 years of age or those who are ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ should stay at home at all times and avoid face-to-face contact with other people. More information on cocooning is available online at www.asthma.ie.

Sarah O’Connor, chief executive of the Asthma Society, said: “We were overrun by requests to our offices and to our advice line service looking for an exact definition of severe asthma. There was confusion as to what exactly classed someone’s asthma as severe asthma and who should cocoon. It is not simply a description of how a patient’s symptoms feel to them, as some patients believe. This makes it challenging for patients to know if they should cocoon, and they need our support to make this important health decision.”

She continued: “Asthma exists on a spectrum. Severe asthma is a more difficult to manage form of the condition. Severe asthma is recognised by doctors through categorising the type, strength and dose of medication prescribed that the patient requires to keep their asthma in control and whether they have needed hospital treatment within the past 12 months. It can take months or years to diagnose a patient with severe asthma, as doctors may try different treatments to manage it.

“The full definition is available on www.asthma.ie. The guidance the Asthma Society has prepared allows patients to work through a number of steps to establish if their medication strength and type indicates that they have severe asthma. If patients need any help in determining whether or not they should cocoon, they are encouraged to contact our free call-back Adviceline service and speak to our specialist nurses, who will be happy to help you.”

Contact the Asthma Society advice line on 1800 445464 and contact your GP or hospital consultant should they need additional information.