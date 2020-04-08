Post offices to close on Saturday to give staff ‘well-earned break’

Post offices will be closed on Saturday to give staff a break.

An Post has said it is putting special measures in place for Easter Weekend, and post offices will be open until 1pm on Good Friday.

Management said staff are due a well-earned break over the Easter bank holiday so they can resume services on the frontline next Tuesday.

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, said: “Postmasters and Post Office staff have put in a massive effort in recent weeks to look after customers and ensure continuity of postal, financial and welfare payment services while having the necessary physical distancing measures in place.

“I want to thank them most wholeheartedly for all their efforts in keeping the network of 950 post offices open, providing vital services and a welcoming smile to communities across the country.

“They are due a well-earned break over the Easter bank holiday so we can resume services on the front-line next Tuesday.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]