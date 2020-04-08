Powerstown has 50,000 new residents!

POWERSTOWN is buzzing this week with the arrival of a whopping 50,000 new residents!

Five new beehives have been installed at the former landfill, a really positive step forward in huge efforts being made to transform the harsh environment of the site into a natural wildflower habitat and nature trial for the community.

It’s a really proactive environmental undertaking at a time when the worldwide bee population is under threat, while also encouraging use of a space that was a dump for 35 years.

Creating a new bee aviary has been an enthusiastic collaboration between Carlow Beekeepers Association and the environmental department of Carlow County Council.

Senior engineer Brian O’Donovan said that plans costing €2 million to restore the 60-acre former landfill at Powerstown began over two-and-a-half years ago.

“It was a requirement under licence that the site is restored and we also wanted to change the perception of Powerstown from the area with the dump to something much more positive,” he explained.

“So we began our restoration works by capping the area and creating a natural wildflower area of 40,000sq metres,” added Mr O’Donovan.

The council enlisted the help of Sandro Cafolla from Carlow company Designed by Nature and the result is a stunning transformation of Powerstown, complete with 38 different species of wildflowers. A tree-planting programme has also been running simultaneously, with trees carefully chosen to support the life cycle of bees.

“The beekeepers association were looking for a site, a place where they could bring people interested in getting a hive, a place where people could put on the suit, get comfortable around the bees and be happy with the big commitment it is to own a hive. So it was a perfect match for us,” explains Brian.

“Five hives came out last week, which hold about 10,000 bees each and they are just out of hibernation, so they’ll very get active over the next two months and maybe increase to up to 100,000 bees,” explained Brian.

The impact on the local crop yield is also expected to be hugely positive, with thousands of natural pollinators now living in the community.

“We’ve also seen a lot of birds returning to the site … kingfishers, buzzards … and we have a little pond in which two ducks have now taken up residence. We have 60 acres of land here that can’t be used for anything else, so it really is something we can develop and turn into a nature park, which can be visited by schools and the local community,” said Mr O’Donovan.

“It is about finding a way to restore a harsh environment into something that really benefits nature,” he added.