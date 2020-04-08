Recent Deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Robert (Bob) McGrath, Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, Carlow. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Aine, daughter Deirdre, sons Keith and Robert, brothers Christy and Pat, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Bob rest in peace. In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, and in the interest of public health. A private family Funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions. A memorial Mass to celebrate Bob’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Lauren Aust, Ballymany Court, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly Raheendoran, Carlow. Sadly missed by her loving Mam and Dad, Martin and Helen, sister June, brother-in-law Paul, niece Grace, boyfriend John Paul, aunty Dore, cousins, extended family and friends. May Lauren rest in peace. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Lauren, a private funeral with immediate family only will take place. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

We also place on record the death of Margaret McHugh (née Spillane), Carlow Town, who died on 8 April (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely fought. Beloved wife of the late Barry and adored mother of Dara, Aisling, John, Lana, Ailbhe and Justin. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons, daughters, sister Nuala, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 12 cherished grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health, the funeral and house are private. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. A celebration of Margaret’s life will take place at a later stage.