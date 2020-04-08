Surreal air shrouds Carlow courthouse as sittings continue

WHEN a defendant stood up in court wearing a mask and gloves as his case was called, the surreal nature of it all hit home.

Carlow District Court proceeds during the time of lockdown. While the courts have been scaled back significantly, it increasingly seems an outlier in the country.

“We are still here,” opined solicitor John O’Sullivan, when the court began last Wednesday.

“Long may it last,” said Judge Geraldine Carthy.

Urgent matters such as custody and domestic violence are being heard and, where possible, cases are being concluded. However, defendants are being asked not to attend and to seek adjournments through their solicitors. Defendants will be informed of the new court date by their solicitor, or by the Courts Service if they do not have a solicitor. If people have queries, they can also contact Sergeant John Foley at Carlow Garda Station.

Typically, more than 100 people could be in the court at any given time; now it’s a fraction of that.

There weren’t enough people in court last Wednesday even for a football team. Present during the hearing were Judge Carthy, a court clerk, court presenter John Foley, a court garda and one civilian garda along with three solicitors. A rotating mix of other figures passed through the courtroom doors, including two prison officers, while a single defendant was allowed into the court at any one time.

In the large courtroom in Carlow Courthouse, social distancing wasn’t too hard. And unsurprisingly, Covid-19 was never too far away in the proceedings.

Solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty repeatedly outlined that his clients were in self-isolation as he sought adjournments. One client’s mother had respiratory difficulties and, as a result, he was not venturing out. Another client who faced over 26 counts of theft was working “around the clock” in Aldi six days a week and could not attend.

An elderly defendant was “cocooning”, said Mr O’Flaherty. An interpreter who was being lined up to assist in a case was also in self-isolation.

One solicitor was not present in court and had sought through gardaí to adjourn all of his cases. Judge Carthy noted that disclosure in some cases had already been handed over and should be progressing. After hearing that the solicitor had advised clients not to attend the law firm’s office, the judge wondered why the solicitor could not ring clients to progress things further. She adjourned matters, but asked Sgt Foley to relay her thoughts to the absent solicitor.

Where possible, Judge Carthy sought to expedite matters, while keeping an eye on guidelines. She advised solicitors that they could enter guilty pleas in absentia on upcoming cases involving juveniles and she could direct probation reports to be prepared.

Asked whether she would be hearing contested cases in future, Judge Carthy replied: “I’d love to take hearings if I could.”

Judge Carthy said she would not hear cases that required civilian witnesses to appear in court; only cases involving garda witnesses, such as drink-driving or insurance offences, could be heard.

“Any involving civilian witnesses should be adjourned,” she said.

As his court business concluded, solicitor John O’Sullivan bade farewell. “See you next week … hopefully.”

That’s the reality of the new normal.