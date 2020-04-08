Three seriously injured in Tullow crash

By Elizabeth Lee

Three people were seriously injured in a a single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 8 April, at The Forge Cross, Castlemore, Tullow.

A car left the road and collided with the corner of a house on the intersection of Rathoe Road and Castlemore Road at approximately 2am this morning. Three people, all in their 20s, were removed from the scene and rushed to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where they are in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a technical examination and has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.15am this morning who witnessed the collision to contact them. They particularly want to hear from any road users who may have dash cam footage or any other information to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9161122, the garda confidential line or any garda station.