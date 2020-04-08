Tree week still finds a way

NATIONAL Tree Week may have been cancelled for 2020, but that didn’t stop Co Carlow taking on the challenges set by this event’s theme, ‘healthy trees healthy planet’.

Prior to the more stringent Covid-19 restrictions, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr John Pender delivered more than 50 trees to the county’s 15 Tidy Towns associations and a number of local residents’ groups across the county.

“At last year’s Pride of Place awards night I pledged to donate a tree to every Tidy Towns group and village in the county to mark my year as cathaoirleach,” explained cllr Pender. “Obviously, the current crisis has changed things and National Tree Week has been cancelled, so instead of groups coming together to plant the trees, I delivered the trees to various locations a couple of weeks ago or left them to people on behalf of their residents’ associations while, of course, observing social distancing.”

A number of trees were also donated to Duckett’s Grove and planted by the site’s head gardener Michael Buckley.

“There were a number of rare specimen trees among them and also some native Irish trees,” added cllr Pender.