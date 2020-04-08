Used syringes found in Hanover

USED syringes were discovered in Hanover Park, Carlow this week, dangerously discarded in full view of anyone visiting the public facility.

Local man Eugene Walsh made the discovery while picking litter in the area and issued a warning to local residents in the area of Avondale Drive and Hanover to be careful and remain vigilant, particularly for anyone who may be using the area as a walkway during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“I came across used needles in two different areas and despite the black box for discarding of them properly, they just left them on the ground for someone to be pricked by them,” said Eugene.

Eugene also found a huge haul of discarded alcohol cans and bottles at different locations within the park and along the roadside at Hanover.

“Fair play to Pat Kehoe (local environmental patrol officer) from the council’s environmental department; I phoned him to take away the used needles and litter and he came to collect in two minutes,” added Eugene.

The items were then carefully destroyed by the local authority.

Eugene called on residents in the area to “take action” and report any sighting of drug use or anti-social behaviour to local gardaí.

Over the past few years, community activist Eugene has worked tirelessly to restore Hanover Park to its former glory, while he has also helped to clean up the River Burrin on numerous occasions.