Adult literacy guide will explain Covid-19 terms

By Suzanne Pender

ASYMPTOMATIC, herd immunity, super spreader, covidiot … it’s been a pretty steep learning curve for us all as we get to grips with the language of Covid-19.

Many people find health information difficult to understand at the best of times, but over the last month we have been presented with a whole new set of medical words and terms. This is especially difficult for the one-in-six adults in Ireland who have literacy issues.

That’s why the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) has produced a plain English guide to many of the new words that we are hearing every day.

From asymptomatic to clusters, herd immunity to mitigation phases and super spreaders to virologists, more than 70 words and terms are explained.

NALA is also making its tutors available on the phone to anyone who needs additional help in understanding this information.

“The HSE is doing an amazing job at explaining everything to do with the Coronavirus (Covid-19). Their communications have been very clear and easy to understand,” said NALA chief executive Dr Inez Bailey.

“In Ireland there are over 500,000 people with low literacy and numeracy levels and they will have greater difficulty in understanding health information. That is why we produced this plain English guide to words and terms being used.

“Also, if anyone needs help reading or understanding health information, please call us on freephone 1800 202065 and we will try to help,” added Dr Bailey.

See https://www.nala.ie/covid-19-words-explained/