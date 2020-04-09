Beware of online scammers

CARLOW gardaí has warned the public to be vigilant for a scam relating to #Covid19.

The scam involved people receiving a text message and recommending self-isolation, then asking the person to click on a link.Gardaí are appealing to the public to recognise that this is a scam and urges people to delete the text and not to follow the link.

For all information on Covid-19, follow the government guidelines on gov.ie or HSE.ie.