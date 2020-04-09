Carlow Covid-19 cases now stands at 16

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow is now 16 according to figures released this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Of the 28 deaths:

the median age was 81

the people included 15 females and 13 males

19 of the 28 had an underlying condition

There has now been 263 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.

500 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.