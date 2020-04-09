Carlow Covid-19 cases now stands at 16

Thursday, April 09, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow is now 16 according to figures released this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Of the 28 deaths:

  • the median age was 81
  • the people included 15 females and 13 males
  • 19 of the 28 had an underlying condition

There has now been 263 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.

500 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow man arrested in €500k drugs seizure

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 7:34pm

Kind garda comes to Jack’s aid

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 6:00pm

Eggstraordinary effort

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 5:30pm