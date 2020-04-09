Carlow man arrested in €500k drugs seizure

A CARLOW man has been arrested as part of a significant drugs seizure in Portlaoise, with upwards of half-a-million euros worth of narcotics recovered.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Laois Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search at a house in the Rossvale area of the town, located just off the Mountmellick Road.

During Wednesday afternoon’s search, gardaí recovered a quantity of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €20,000.

Further searches resulted in seizures of €500,000 worth of cannabis, a quantity of cocaine valued at €35,000, a large quantity of prescription tablets and a large amount of packaging and drug paraphernalia.

In total, gardaí estimate the drugs to have a street value of at least €500,000.

Three people were arrested – a male and female both in their 30s, who were the occupants of the house, and a third person from Carlow.

They have been detained for further questioning at Portlaoise and Birr garda stations and an investigation is ongoing.