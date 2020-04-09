Carlow nursing homes are doing all they can to keep residents safe

IT’S a frightening time for residents of the county’s nursing and residential homes, but staff and management are doing everything they can to keep them safe. Care facilities have had to adapt to ensure the safety of residents due to Covid-19. It has been a month since visitors were allowed through their doors to see loved ones, while a variety of infection-control measures have been put in place.

“It’s frightening for residents and staff,” said Catherine O’Byrne, owner of Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road. “Everyone is being very careful. It’s very difficult being on lockdown for a month and not having visitors come in to see them.”

Residents have been chatting to family members through WhatsApp or Facetime. There have been birthdays celebrated and even one couple at the home marked their 45th wedding anniversary, with staff recording a video to send on to family.

Hillview and other care facilities have had to get creative to give residents some normality in these unnatural times.

Askea parish priest Fr Tom Little has greeted residents through Zoom and led prayers. Musicians who would typically come in to entertain the residents have recorded music to play, and writer Turtle Bunbury has sent a link to his ***Vanishing Ireland*** series for residents to view.

Little things like ordering takeaways can keep things fresh. Hillview is fortunate because residents have been able to go outside and enjoy the recent fine weather in its grounds.

“Everyone has been very helpful; we have had loads of former staff offering help if we needed extra hands,” added Ms O’Byrne.

The nursing home is having its own cloth masks made, with Mark Shaw of Shaws providing an abundance of elastic, which has been in short supply, while JJ Lambert has kept Hillview stocked with sanitiser.

At St Lazerian’s House in Bagenalstown, three separate dining rooms have been set up for its 20 residents due to social distancing. Rooms have been converted to ensure that each resident has their own room.

“We had one person sleeping in the chapel, one sleeping in the hairdresser’s room,” said Marian Manning, manager of St Lazerian’s. “We turned an office into a bedroom and there is space for staff if they have to stay. But at the moment all is going good.”

With new regulations, staff now have their temperature checked twice while on duty.

Local facilities have received great support from the HSE and local GPs in the care of residents. However, the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) appears to be inconsistent. On Friday, St Lazerian’s took hold of a delivery of PPE, while Hillview received a fraction of several orders that had been placed.

“If we had a case, it would not be sufficient,” said Ms O’Byrne.

Staff were lauded for their heroic efforts in very stressful times. They have worries about their own families and have had to juggle childcare issues as well. Infection control is crucial at the moment and hands are being washed a hundred times a day.

“If you stick with infection control precautions, then at least you know you have done everything you can,” said Ms Manning. “Of course, it’s out there in the community. It’s possibly going to come in, but we have done everything we can to prevent it.”

“We have our hands washed off of us,” added Ms O’Byrne. “We have more alcohol on our hands than we’ve ever drank!”

How long local nursing homes can maintain these measures is not up for speculation. There is no other option at the moment. “There is no choice,” said Ms O’Byrne. “We have to do it. It is for the residents. That’s it.”