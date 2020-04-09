  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Coillte record massive drop in footfall in forests since government restrictions came into effect

Coillte record massive drop in footfall in forests since government restrictions came into effect

Thursday, April 09, 2020

File photo.

Some of Coillte’s forests throughout the country have recorded a 99% drop in footfall since restrictions on movement, casued by the outbreak of coronavirus, were introduced by the government.

Portumna Forest Park in Galway, the Devil’s Glen in Wicklow and Ards Forest Park in Donegal experienced the sharp declines.

Meanwhile, the number of people visiting Coillte forests in Dublin has fallen by 78%.

Around 720 people visited forests at Kilmashogue, Kiltipper and Rathmichael between March 28 and April 3.

This compared with around 3,200 recorded the previous week.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Minister issues warning that people working from home are open to online scammers

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 3:05pm

Covid-19: University of Limerick to make over 100,000 face visors for HSE front-line staff

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 2:25pm

A third of RNLI staff on temporary leave but Lifeboats to remain fully operational

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 1:45pm