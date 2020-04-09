Coronavirus: Death toll surpasses 260 as restrictions set to remain in place

By Joel Slattery

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan

Over 250 people with Covid-19 in Ireland have died as 28 more deaths related to the virus have been announced.

The new deaths, just announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), brings the total to 263.

The majority of the most recently announced deaths occurred in the east of the country, while there were two deaths in each of the west, north-west and southern regions of the country.

There are also 500 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 6,574.

There were also four more deaths recorded in the North today, bringing the total to 82, with 1,477 confirmed cases there now.

Meanwhile, Simon Harris has said that it is unlikely that restrictions introduced last month to counteract the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted in the next couple of weeks.

The Health Minister is to meet with the NPHET tomorrow and he expects them to recommend a continuation of the restrictions for “a period of weeks”.

“To be blunt and honest with people, the restrictions that are in place are not going to be lifted tomorrow, we’re going to have to keep at it,” he said, speaking on Classic Hits