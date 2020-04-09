Deering loses out on Seanad seat

By Michael Tracey

FORMER TD Pat Deering was unsuccessful in his bid to claim a Seanad seat following last week’s election. He was seen as the most high-profile figure to miss out. However, it was always going to be a tough battle with 25 candidates vying for 11 seats on the Seanad’s agricultural panel. Mr Deering could not be reached this week, but his party colleague cllr Brian O’Donoghue said the result was “very disappointing” and came as a shock.

Mr Deering had served as chairman of the joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and Marine in the last government and is held in high esteem within Fine Gael.

However, the selection of his party colleague, outgoing junior minister Michael D’Arcy, onto the panel was an indication of the tough battle that lay ahead. On the first count, the Wexford man secured 48 votes ahead of the Carlow politician’s 39.

“It was a strange decision for any party to select two candidates located so closely together geographically,” said cllr O’Donoghue. “Carlow has missed out. We had two Oireachtas members, now it’s only one. The country has also missed out in the way Pat thinks about the bigger things.”

Campaigning in the Seanad typically involves hitting the road and vying for county councillors’ votes at the kitchen table. Covid-19 impacted the campaign and it was hard to secure votes over the phone with any confidence.

Mr Deering now has a final opportunity to secure a Seanad seat with one of 11 nominations the next taoiseach will possess. However, his chances appear slim, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil set to split nominations in any new government. The likes of former minister Regina Doherty and former Dublin TD Kate O’Connell are among those in the hunt for a nomination.