Dublin hospitals may have to move Covid-19 patients outside capital as ICUs fill up

Patients with Covid-19 in Dublin could be moved to intensive care units outside the capital.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin.

There are concerns Dublin hospitals could reach capacity in ICU, after the Mater Hospital said its intensive care unit is full and patients had been moved to the high dependency unit instead.

The HSE’s director of acute hospitals, Liam Woods, said transferring patients to ICUs in other counties is not being ruled out:

He said: “Is there a point in time at which one would consider moving patients from Dublin? Of course, if the situation became particularly challenged, that would be an option.

“It’s not happening at the moment because it’s not necessary at the moment, but should the situation arise it is something that we would look at and individual hospitals would engage with.

“The intensive care community work very actively normally across the country and there is a normal movement of patients across the country. Normally that’s a movement towards Dublin, actually.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]