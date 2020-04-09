Eggstraordinary effort

By Suzanne Pender

WATCH out, Easter Bunny, you may have a rival!

When it comes to gathering those egg-tra special treats and getting them to those who need them most, New Oak’s Sharon Parker Byrne immediately hopped to the challenge.

Sharon has been busy collecting Easter eggs from generous donators all this week and ensuring they reach a host of local organisations and services in time for Easter, particularly those working on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

“The people of Carlow and many local businesses have been fantastic,” said Sharon.

“I have over 500 Easter eggs that I’m dropping off to lots of different places. People have been incredible,” she added.

Among the charities, residents and groups benefiting are the children’s ward of St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, St Vincent de Paul Monastery Hostel, Barnardos House in Askea Lawns, Carlow Women’s Aid, the Sacred Heart Hospital, residents of Kelvin Grove and the Poor Clare Sisters in Graiguecullen.

Sharon is also donating to a number of services that are going above and beyond for the people of Carlow during these difficult times. They include the ambulance crew in Carlow, local gardaí and Carlow Fire and Rescue service.

Sweets have also been delivered to the nurses and frontline teams in the A&E department at St Luke’s Hospital.

“On Sunday, I’ll be going around to lots of different estates around Carlow and dropping eggs randomly outside elderly people’s homes and where there are children … it will be in different estates across the town,” explained Sharon.

“I can’t thank the people of Carlow and some of the businesses enough. Carlow Community Development Partnership has also been very good and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is on her way up to me now with more eggs … the response has been amazing,” added Sharon.

“I’d like to point out that all this was done while observing social distancing; that was maintained at all times. All the eggs were sanitised in their boxes when they were dropped off and again when we drop them off. We’re also wearing gloves and masks,” said Sharon.

The Easter egg appeal follows on from the work of the ‘Charity Begins at Home’ shop, which was run over Christmas by New Oak Community Centre group the Untouchables. That shop benefited 11 local organisations by providing hampers from their proceeds.

“We are planning two different ventures at the moment: to open the Christmas shop again this year and also a venture that will help Carlow Women’s Aid, because their service is really in demand at the moment,” explained Sharon.