Free courses for Carlow business owners

CARLOW County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) has announced details of free training courses that will be available over the coming weeks for members of the Co Carlow business community and their staff as well as those considering self-employment as an option.

Programmes in retail, management development, remote team management, marketing, digital and business continuity are all available free of charge.

Speaking about the offering, LEO senior enterprise development officer Pauline Hoctor said: “The courses are designed to provide business owners with the insight needed to manage their business in these challenges times and also to prepare for recommencement of trading.”

Ms Hoctor continued: “It has been acknowledged in these challenging times that business strategies must pivot to accommodate the new realities of working and operating during the pandemic and beyond.”

The programmes will be delivered by a panel of expert practitioners and full details and booking can be completed on www.localenterpise.ie/carlow.

Speaking about supporting the business community, LEO head of enterprise Kieran Comerford said: “Carlow County Council has been actively working with companies over the past number of weeks to support them in these challenging times and we would encourage owner/managers to reach out to us for a confidential one-to-one session so that companies can be fully briefed on the supports available from government.”

To make an appointment, call 059 9129783 or email enterprise@carlowcoco.ie.