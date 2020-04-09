Grange man calls for Trócaire support

TRÓCAIRE has urged the people of Carlow to hold onto their Trócaire boxes until it is safe to return them. This year’s collection will support the development agency’s Covid-19 response work in some of the world’s poorest countries.

While the agency’s Lenten campaign continued despite the pandemic, Trócaire cancelled all of its face-to-face events and outreach work last month.

Grange native Tommy Dillon of Trócaire explained: “Due to Covid-19, we had to stop all our public events and activities for our Lent campaign. That will unfortunately impact our crucial fundraising to support our work and we are still massively dependent on this campaign, which ends at Easter.

“Families in the world’s poorest countries need our support now more than ever. We are urging people to please keep a hold of their Trócaire boxes and return them when it is safe and possible to do so,” said Tommy.

“In the meantime, we are urgently trying to save lives during the coronavirus outbreak. Supporters can continue to make donations online or over the phone to fund this work. We know not everyone is in a position to support this work right now, but – if you can – any donation you can give will help us to support the world’s poorest communities through this terrible crisis,” he added.

The virus is now present in 18 countries where Trócaire provides support, many of which are among the poorest places on earth.

“Many communities where Trócaire works do not have essential infrastructure to fight the virus. This means they lack access to clean water and social distancing is often not possible in overcrowded refugee camps and slums,” said Tommy.

“We are grateful to everyone in Co Carlow who has fundraised and collected coins over Lent. We urge people to please retain your boxes and return them at a later date. These generous donations will be put into action as we attempt to battle the coronavirus in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities,” said Tommy.

You can support Trócaire’s work and its Lenten campaign at trocaire.org/donate or phone 1850 408408. Please retain your Trócaire box to return donations to Trócaire at a later date.